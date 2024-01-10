Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) traded up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. 289,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 184,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Defense Metals Trading Up 13.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.95 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Activity

In other Defense Metals news, Director Andrew Burgess sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

Further Reading

