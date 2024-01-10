Desjardins Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Monday, January 8th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.07. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of C$461.38 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CG. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.35 to C$8.30 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.28.

TSE CG opened at C$7.35 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.17 and a 52 week high of C$10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -28.87%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

