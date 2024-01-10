Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $523.50 million.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXLG stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. Destination XL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $247.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Destination XL Group had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $119.19 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Destination XL Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DXLG shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Destination XL Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Destination XL Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Destination XL Group news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 240,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,060.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXLG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Destination XL Group by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 245.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

