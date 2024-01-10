Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PFSI. Barclays started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $93.50.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $1,064,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,636,599.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $1,064,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,636,599.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,072,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,217.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,301 shares of company stock valued at $18,980,565. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth $168,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

