Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,447 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 21.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,068,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 548.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after purchasing an additional 710,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 224.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

