DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,297 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 0.5 %

DXCM traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $129.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,579. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.72 and its 200 day moving average is $109.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,804,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,145 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.94.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

