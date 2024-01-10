DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,297 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in DexCom by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $604,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in DexCom by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,348,000 after acquiring an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in DexCom by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.05. 676,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,579. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,145 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.94.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

