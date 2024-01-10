Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,043 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 23,938 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $11,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after buying an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

FANG opened at $152.76 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

