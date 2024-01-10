DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.
A number of brokerages recently commented on DRH. StockNews.com began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th.
Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 30.77%.
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
