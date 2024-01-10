DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Receives $21.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DBRG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $18.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $477.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.03 million. Equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.05%.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

