DigitalBridge Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,847 call options on the company. This is an increase of 93% compared to the average volume of 1,478 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 35.3% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,790,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,065,000 after purchasing an additional 727,864 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,862,000 after acquiring an additional 197,745 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,288,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $2,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DBRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

NYSE:DBRG traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,254. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $477.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.03 million. Equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

