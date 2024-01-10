Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Holdings Increased by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,010,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,011 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 17.7% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 3.51% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $130,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.40. 111,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,059. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

