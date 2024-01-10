Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading Up 9.5%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $133.34 and last traded at $133.15. Approximately 3,801,798 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,320,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.56.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.42 and a 200-day moving average of $92.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LABU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 18,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $2,852,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

