Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Position Lessened by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,086,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $56,540,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Donaldson by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after buying an additional 824,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 404,335 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCI. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.2 %

DCI stock opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

