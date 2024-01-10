Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Position Cut by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $147.58 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $160.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

