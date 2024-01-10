Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $79.10

Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 79.10 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 79.67 ($1.02), with a volume of 1116234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.50 ($1.04).

Dr. Martens Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.48, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 125.57. The firm has a market cap of £774.07 million, a P/E ratio of 815.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.04.

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,000.00%.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

