Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Buys 5,225 Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $71.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.43. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $90.87.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.5195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.33.

