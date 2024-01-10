Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Decreases Position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLTL. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the third quarter worth $73,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 133.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the third quarter valued at $245,000.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLTL opened at $105.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.56. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12 month low of $104.81 and a 12 month high of $105.82.

About Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

