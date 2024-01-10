Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,089 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,084 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $159.30 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

