Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $4,282,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 171,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 6,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average is $43.44.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

