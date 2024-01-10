Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Has $507,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Waste Management stock opened at $178.15 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.48. The stock has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

