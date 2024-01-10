Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Has $713,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $151.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.86 and a 1 year high of $165.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.70.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Raymond James started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

