Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Purchases New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.43 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.25.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

