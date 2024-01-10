Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $69.00. The stock had previously closed at $48.58, but opened at $49.65. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ducommun shares last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 4,173 shares changing hands.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ducommun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $81,551.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,637.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $73,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,017.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $81,551.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,637.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Ducommun by 33.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,420,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,793,000 after buying an additional 352,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,280,000 after purchasing an additional 324,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after buying an additional 54,228 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 39.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after buying an additional 190,608 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $720.66 million, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $196.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

