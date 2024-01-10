Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 11,122 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,812,000 after purchasing an additional 158,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,281,477,000 after buying an additional 126,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,319,000 after buying an additional 112,544 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $11.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $710.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $673.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $603.60. The company has a market capitalization of $145.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $383.21 and a one year high of $720.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

