Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,488 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 1.4% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 401,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,001,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 27.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,460,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,107,000 after purchasing an additional 318,058 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,380 shares of company stock worth $7,428,848. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $59.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

