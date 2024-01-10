Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,633 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VMC stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.50. 110,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $229.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

