Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 27,273 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 147.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,273 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 37.3% in the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $10,367,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

STZ traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $254.13. The company had a trading volume of 465,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,402. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

