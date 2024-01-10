Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 30,950 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,847 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 1.2% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.14.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,193,919.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,193,919.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,103,833 shares of company stock worth $269,456,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.33. 2,205,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,469,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $143.16 and a one year high of $268.36. The company has a market cap of $254.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.35 and a 200 day moving average of $222.82.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.