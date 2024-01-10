Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 65,570 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,570 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,263,000 after buying an additional 208,026 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,557. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day moving average of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $149.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

