Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 82,579 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 185.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,056 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,579 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.1% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eley Financial Management Inc grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 10,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.86. 1,352,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,121,697. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day moving average is $103.17. The company has a market capitalization of $197.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.