Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 98.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50,717 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,362,000 after acquiring an additional 56,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.76.

DPZ traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $411.42. 136,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,071. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $415.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $390.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

