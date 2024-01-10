Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,472 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 101,906 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

TJX stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $93.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,230. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $94.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

