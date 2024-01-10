Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,296 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Avery Dennison worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 47,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AVY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE:AVY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.91. 47,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.21. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $203.70. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.