Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,148 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $10,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.4% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

ELS stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.37. The company had a trading volume of 352,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,349. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.86 and a 200 day moving average of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.29%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

Further Reading

