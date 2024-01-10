Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 41,579 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Blackstone Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.85. 1,556,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.62.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.