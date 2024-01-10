Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $12.90 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,497 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.97. The stock had a trading volume of 343,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,985. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.49. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

