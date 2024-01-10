Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $17.23 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,731 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,148 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after purchasing an additional 394,797 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,724,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,439,849. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $433.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,318,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

