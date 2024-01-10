Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 440,313 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 45,104.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,467,000 after buying an additional 4,405,395 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,858,024. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

