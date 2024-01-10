Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $656,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,805 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.14.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $527.98. The company had a trading volume of 79,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,838. The business has a fifty day moving average of $529.41 and a 200-day moving average of $503.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $551.91.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.