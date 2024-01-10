Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $8.85 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,104 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $431.12. 189,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,333. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.26. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $443.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

