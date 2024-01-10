Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 95,660 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.46. The stock had a trading volume of 301,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,146. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.75.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

