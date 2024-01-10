Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,492.15.

Get Our Latest Report on BKNG

Booking Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Booking stock traded up $33.36 on Wednesday, reaching $3,522.59. 59,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,214.65 and a 1-year high of $3,580.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,261.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,079.30.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.