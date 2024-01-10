Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $237.62. The company had a trading volume of 488,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,037. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $246.99. The company has a market cap of $144.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.52.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.38.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

