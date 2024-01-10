Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 120,256 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 108.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,635 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 120,256 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,242,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,529,709,000 after acquiring an additional 887,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after buying an additional 3,630,991 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,193,695,000 after purchasing an additional 895,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980,753 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,036,045,000 after buying an additional 642,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,659,892 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $866,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.52. 3,571,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,306,899. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 2.05.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.