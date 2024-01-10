Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 131,644 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 196.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,644 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $11,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 301,721.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,971,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,591,757,000 after acquiring an additional 364,850,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,168,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,978 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after buying an additional 14,674,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,807,000 after buying an additional 3,199,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23,935.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,423,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,730,000 after buying an additional 5,401,198 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,842,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,929,564. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $65.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.57.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

