Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 30,756 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,756 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.22. 680,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.01 and a 200 day moving average of $118.88. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

