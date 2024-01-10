Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 59,188 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 111.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,188 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.2% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.62. 1,271,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,768,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.