Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 9,461 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $882,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,917 shares of company stock worth $16,516,349. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DECK traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $693.47. 63,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $395.90 and a 52 week high of $723.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $663.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $577.22.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.