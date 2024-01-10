Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 89.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213,803 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $74.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,519,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,241,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.38. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

